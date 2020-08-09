You have permission to edit this article.
MATTOON – Dale Burton Flaugher, 83, of Mattoon, formerly of Decatur, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon. 

Dale was born January 22, 1937 at Decatur, Illinois, son of Albert and Kate (Nichols) Flaugher.  He is survived by two children: Jody Shambo of Spartanburg, SC and Shawn Dooling of Minnesota; four grandchildren: Preston Shambo, Alexander Shambo, Griffin Dooling, and Sam Dooling; one brother: Jerry Flaugher; and two sisters: Alice Cole and Joyce Walters.  He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother: Larry Flaugher.

Dale was a U.S. Army veteran.  He retired from the Mueller Company.

No service is planned.  Arrangements: Caudill-King Funeral Home, Charleston.

