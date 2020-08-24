ASHMORE – U.S. Army Veteran, Dale E. Cassiday, age 76 of Ashmore, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston with a Prayer Service at the close of visitation.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8975 E County Road 1200 N, Mattoon, Illinois, with Reverend Willie Grills officiating. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Ashmore Cemetery in Ashmore.
Memorials may be made to Lincolnland Hospice and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Dale's complete obituary or leave condolences for his family.
