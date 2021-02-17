CHARLESTON — Dale E. Heddins, 101, of Charleston, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Monday, February 15, 2021 with his daughters beside him.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home with his service following at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Skinner officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Mattoon. Masks will be required. Memorials: Charleston Providence Separate Baptist Church.
Dale was born in Charleston to Frank E. and Delia E. (Neff) Heddins on March 11, 1919. He married Marjorie Jean Smith on April 2, 1950; she preceded him into Heaven, February 4, 1988. Survivors include his daughters: Donna Heddins of Charleston and Debra (Kenny) Leveque of Ashkum, IL; his church family and all his care givers: Bill, Teresa, Dwaine, and Eula. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, five sisters, and a grandson: Shane Dyer.
He attended Charleston Providence Separate Baptist Church. Dale was a lifetime farmer and a loving father, who will be missed greatly. We will miss going to the Chinese buffet and our country drives.
We would like to thank all the doctors and staff at SBLHC and Lincolnland Hospice for all their great care.
