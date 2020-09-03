 Skip to main content
Dale Eugene Jenkins, Jr.
Dale Eugene Jenkins, Jr.

Dale Eugene Jenkins, Jr.

ASHMORE — Dale Eugene Jenkins, Jr., 41, of Ashmore, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville, Illinois.

His visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, with a graveside funeral immediately following at Craig Cemetery, 18108E CR 1140N, Charleston.

Dale was born March 22, 1979 at Mattoon, son of Alice Mae (Donley) and Dale Eugene Jenkins, Sr. He married Chelsie Price, February 19, 2016; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Brett, Alyssa, Kayla, Dilen, Madyson, Hayden, Royce, RaeLeigh Jenkins, and Trenten Price. Two grandchildren: Kolt Williams and Elleanor Withrow, his parents: Alice and Sabin Johnson of Mattoon and Zella and Dale Jenkins, Sr. of Charleston; one brother: Roy Jenkins; and mother-in-law: Kathy Williams (Mike McNeese), also survive. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Dale worked in construction, landscaping, and as a mechanic to support his family.

