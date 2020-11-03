WARRENSBURG, Missouri - On a hot summer day, August 19, 1929, Dale Eugene Slifer was born out on the farm south of Windsor, IL. He was the second son and second child born to George Robert Slifer and Gretta Onalee Ramsey Slifer. Dale was a mischievous sort who excelled in school but had fun achieving his goals. He graduated from the University of Illinois with honors and was always very proud of his accomplishment. His grandson, Paul Alan Slifer, Jr. made him a proud grandpa by graduating from the U. of I. also!

Dale left this earth on October 21, 2020 while living at the VA facility in Warrensburg, MO. His life was celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020 with family. Dale's ashes will be laid to rest on the Slifer family plot in Cochran Cemetery near Ash Grove Christian Church at a later date.

Dale is survived by his wife, Yvonne; brother, Carl (Evelyn); sister, Mary Ruth (Bill); daughter, Elizabeth (Fred); sons: Dave (Tammy) and Paul (Donna) as well as grandchildren: Joe, Ashley, Brittany, PJ, DJ, Maggie, Steve and Jorie. There are nine great grandchildren who loved their grandpa and three great great grands. We will all try to live up to the examples that he left for us! Dale Slifer wasn't perfect but he was a great dad to us!!

Memorials can be made to CHS Booster Club at Charleston High School or donor's choice. But most importantly, make a difference in this world by caring for the Earth, giving a helping hand to those who need and share a smile to brighten someone's day.