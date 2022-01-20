DANVILLE — Dale French, 63, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

He was born on May 30, 1958, the son of Delbert L. French and Dorcas (Weakley) French in Pontiac, IL. He married Judy (Corduan-Fowler) on August 9, 2013 in Danville, IL.

Dale is survived by his wife, Judy; siblings: Delbert B. French, Carol (John) Davis, Nancy Lefler, Sandy (Tom) Sheppard, and Theresa French; many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; and lifetime friends, Scott and Barb Goodner.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Kirk Lefler.

Dale started his career at Kerasotes Theaters in 1973 and retired in 2020 with AMC Theaters. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and fixing things. Most of all he loved hosting family and friend get-togethers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, IL, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, IL, 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Joe Carter. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Dale's name may be made to the Tuscola Church of the Nazarene.

Please join Dale's family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.