Dale Gwinn Von Behrens

In addition to his wife, Dale was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Brent Rebbe Von Behrens. Dale served in the United States Air Force during WWII. He was a member of the 5th Army Air Force Band. When he returned from WWII, he and his wife Janet traveled with Big Bands throughout the South for a few years before returning to open his own grocery store at 8th and Broadway. Later he became an insurance agent and managed the AAA agency in Mattoon. Dale was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon and a former member of the St. John's Lutheran Church Choir. He was also a former member of the Lutheran Layman's League and the Lutheran Men's Club. Dale was a member of the V.F.W. and the Lion's Club for over 60 years. He continued to play his saxophone in several local bands in both Mattoon and Charleston until he was 98 years old.