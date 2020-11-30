MATTOON - Dale S. Hoots, age 91 of Mattoon, IL peacefully passed away at 2:20 PM, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his residence.

A graveside service will be held in his honor at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 will preside over the services.

Dale was born on March 29, 1929 on a farm near Humboldt, IL to the late Roy and Frances (Paullin) Hoots. He married Marilyn R. Zellers on September 9, 1955. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Marilyn Hoots of Mattoon, IL; and family, Suzie Wetzel and husband Norm of Mattoon, IL; Maggie Zellers and husband Larry Salus, and their son Benjamin, of Chicago, IL; Gretchen "Greta" Pehanick and husband George, of Green Valley, CA. He is preceded in death by his brother, Gene F. Hoots and sister-in-law, Betty Hoots. Dale proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army.