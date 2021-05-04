WESTFIELD — Dallas Steven Nickles, 70, of rural Westfield, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at home, with his family at his side.

The funeral service honoring his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston, with Pastor Matt McGregor officiating. Burial will follow in Embarrass Cemetery, rural Redmon, Illinois. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Dallas was born April 30, 1951 in Paris, Illinois, son of Kenneth R. and Christine (Willoughby) Nickles. He married Sharon Ann Elston, February 12, 1972 in Paris; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Heather Ann Nickles of Effingham and Jared (Jeniece) Nickles of Hindsboro; grandchildren: Justin Steven Nichols, Katie Ann Linder, and Jonika Nickles; and three brothers, David (Diane) Nickles of Austin, TX, Kevin (Mary) Nickles of Terre Haute, IN, and Kim (Sherri) Nickles of Budda, TX. He was preceded in death by his father and a nephew.

Dallas worked in the automotive industry, working as a mechanic and in parts sales. He enjoyed trap shooting, fishing, cooking out, going to car shows and the Route 66 Cruisers, and NHRA drag racing. Most of all, Dallas enjoyed spending time with his family.