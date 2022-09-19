Dana Denny

July 26, 1942 - Sept. 12, 2022

MATTOON — Dana Christopher Denny, age 80, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 11:28 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Dana was born on July 26, 1942 in Indiana the son of George and Betsy Denny. He married the love of his life Barbara Allen on May 25, 1990.

Dana served honorably as a Sergeant in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was loved by all who knew him and was always quick with a smile and a helping hand.

In addition to being a well-respected member of the Illinois Operating Engineers Local 841 as a heavy equipment operator, Dana's life was one of continued service to his fellow man.

Dana was the Commander of the Mattoon VFW for nine years, rain, shine or snow, he attended and coordinated funeral military services for fellow Veterans that served in our military. As an active member of the Mattoon American Legion, he never turned down a request to help a Veteran during his tenure.

Dana continued to serve his community and volunteered to transport Mattoon Veterans to doctor and hospital visits driving as far as Indianapolis to safely deliver his brothers in arms to their medical appointments.

One of Dana's passions was car racing. Happiest behind the wheel of his dragster doing the quarter mile just as fast as he could go, he loved the feeling of driving fast and felt the need for speed on the track.

Lastly, Dana was a caring and incredibly supportive husband to his wife Barbara for 32 years.

Family survivors include his loving wife Barbara; his daughter, Alicia; his grandchildren: Aidan and Ashle; his sister, Terri; and his brothers: Tom and Steve.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Mattoon VFW. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.