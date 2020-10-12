GREENUP - Daniel Allen Eubank, 54 of Greenup, IL passed away at home at 4:17 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was surrounded by family after a short but brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

Services will be held at the Toledo Christian Church. The visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Toledo Christian Church. The funeral will also be held there at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020. Social distancing and face coverings will be needed. A live feed will be provided by the church. Barkley Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dan was born June 30, 1966 to Hugh and Carole Sue (Wade) Eubank in Findlay, OH. His family moved back to Greenup when he was two years old and he could not have imagined living anywhere else.

Dan was a member of the Cumberland High School class of 1984 and truly loved his classmates and their get-togethers. He was part owner of his family's insurance office, Fred Wylde & Company, and owned Dan Eubank Realty. He began working in his parent's insurance office at age 16 and became a licensed insurance agent as soon as he turned 18. He started selling real estate in 1988. He always wore jeans or bib overalls while doing business and said he never lost a sale because of it.