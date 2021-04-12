ASHMORE — Daniel C. Stretch, age 64 of Ashmore, Illinois passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. His family plans to celebrate his life at a later date. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Ashmore Food Pantry, Shriners Hospitals for Children St. Louis or to Lincolnland Hospice. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Dan was born in Oak Park, Illinois on February 5, 1957, the son of the late Harold and Sharon Stretch. He attained a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and was a Licensed Health Practitioner. For 35 years he served Coles County through his employment with the Coles County Health Department as Administrator of Environmental Health. Dan was a member of the Charleston Moose Lodge #1388, the Ansar Shrine, and the National AMBUCS.

Dan is survived by his four loving sisters: Dawn Bruchan (Dave) of Frisco, Texas, Debbie Marunde (Dan) of Woodstock, Illinois, Karen Neradt (Kurt) of Bloomingdale, Illinois and Pattie Ream (Patrick) of Wentzville, Missouri; ten nieces and nephews; seventeen great-nieces and nephews; and his community of friends.

Dan appreciated the outdoors and all it had to offer; a round of golf, an afternoon of fishing, time spent tending his garden, or just relaxing in his backyard oasis with friends and a good cigar!