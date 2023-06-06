March 15, 1928 - June 3, 2023

MATTOON — Daniel S. Spitz, age 95, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 11:37 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his residence.

Memorial services honoring his life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, Mattoon, IL, with Reverend Matthew Froeschle officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held after the service from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Dan was born on March 15, 1928, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Charles H. and Ella M. (Armstrong) Spitz. He married Annabel Thornton on December 15, 1947.

Dan is survived by his wife of 75 years; four sons: Steve (Jan) of Charleston, Dan of Champaign, Jon (Terri) of Mattoon, and Tim (Renee) of Effingham; nine grandchildren: Leslie (Chucky) Son, Elizabeth (Taylor) Hart, Kent (Matt) Spitz, Luke (Allison) Spitz, Tyson (Amber) Spitz, Jenna (Matthew) Dallas, Jacob Spitz, Lindsay (Josh) Gordon, and Andrew Spitz; and eight great-grandchildren.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and a brother.

Dan served in the US Army as a tank instructor stationed at Fort Knox, KY. He also served in the Naval Reserves. Dan worked as a heavy equipment operator for Local #841 for over 40 years.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to St. Jude's, SBLHC Hospice, or First Presbyterian Church, Mattoon.

