Nov. 16, 1945 – Feb. 1, 2023

Danny Lee Rhodes passed away on February 1, 2023, at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL.

A private, family ceremony celebrating Danny's life will be held at Harmony Cemetery in Greenup, IL, where his ashes will be placed next to his parents.

Danny was born November 16, 1945, in Centerville, IA, to L.A. (Bud) Rhodes and Mary Ellen (Donald) Rhodes. Danny married Mary King in 1969, and remained lifelong friends until Mary's death 2019.

Surviving is son, Dan Rhodes; grandchildren: Christian Rhodes, Keegan Rhodes and Kyra Rhodes. Surviving sisters: Lorna Hartman,(Don) Linda James, Sue Phillips-Simms (Rod) and Cathie Stafford (deceased); Danny loved to tease his 14 nieces and nephews and they adored him.

Danny was raised in Allerton, IA, and moved to Charleston, IL, in 1963. He graduated from Charleston high school in 1964. Danny was a veteran, serving his country in the army as a cook at Fort Leonard Wood in MO. After graduation he raced horses with his parents from coast to coast. In the early 1960s Danny was the youngest driver to drive at Hollywood Park Hollywood, CA. Taking a break from racing horses Danny was a journeyman pressman at RR Donnelly in Mattoon.

Retiring from Donnelly's in 1990, Danny started up his racing career guiding his home bred trotter R Pappy to a world record for two year old trotters.

In the late 1990s Danny and Mary opened a restaurant in Arcola named "Pappy's Paradise." Danny's love for cooking started when his older sisters were in school and he stood on a chair cooking with his beloved momma. He was well known for his prime rib.

He was a craftsman, wood worker, and loved Geocaching.

Danny will be missed by his little dog, Scootie.

He will be remembered for his infectious laugh, his sense of humor, and that lopsided grin.