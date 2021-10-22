MATTOON — Danny Roy Williams, age 74, of Mattoon, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services with Military Rites, honoring his life, will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Dodge Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Schilling Funeral Home.

Danny was born on April 10, 1947, in Mattoon, the son of Harold Williams and Hazel (Burris) Williams.

Survivors include his children: Jamie (Thomas) Gambill of Mattoon, Danny Williams of Charleston, Julie Williams of Mattoon; and step-son, Tanner Nichols of Mattoon; grandchildren: Tyler (Samantha) West of Alaska and Nicole (Brandon) Barnes of Mattoon; great-grandchildren: Kiley, Jaxson, Hayden, Riley, Emmett, Henry, Callum, Kathryn, Dallas, and one on the way; a sister, Vicky (Darrell) Williams of Sullivan; a niece, Jennifer (Stuart) Landreth of Toledo; a great-nephew, Austin (Jenny) Landreth of Mattoon; and numerous family and friends.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents.

Danny served in the US Navy on the USS Kitty Hawk. He was a lifetime member of the Mattoon VFW Post 4325, and served as a past Commander of the VFW in Mattoon. Danny worked at the Mattoon Post Office for 40 years. Danny was an avid Cardinals, NASCAR, and Illinois Basketball fan. He was always hoping to win the lottery, so he could take care of his family. Danny was very proud of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, and he was always showing them off. Danny never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Mattoon VFW Post 4325. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.