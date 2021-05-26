MATTOON - Danny S. Brummet, age 58 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 3:03 PM, Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of arrangements.

Danny was born February 27, 1963 to the late Lloyd and Evelyn (Dodson) Brummet. He is survived by four children: Lanessa L. Brummet, Jesten B. Brummet, Brenton W. Brummet and Daniel S. Brummet all of Mattoon, IL; one brother Dennis Brummet and wife Sandy of Arizona; one sister, Charlotte Brummet of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren, Madison Brummet and Connor Forsyth of Mattoon, IL; one nephew, Joe Brumett.

Danny proudly served in the United States Army from 1984-1988. As a hard-working man, he worked in the construction industry, roofing homes and businesses for many years. A love of nature, Danny enjoyed camping, fishing and being engaged in outdoor activities. One of his favorites was playing basketball with his son Daniel. Family was his top priority and spending time with his grandchildren was important to Danny.

He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

