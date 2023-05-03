Sept. 28, 1963 - April 25, 2023

MATTOON — Darla Lou Carter, age 59, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and family she loved dearly.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, May 8, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Bruce Duzan will officiate. The visitation will be held the same day from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Darla was born on September 28, 1963, in Mattoon, IL to the late Gary D. and Sofia C. (Angeles) Elliott. She married Larry D. Carter but later divorced, they shared three sons. Darla is survived by her three sons: Christopher O. Carter and wife Bailey of Atwood, IL, Nicholas D. Carter of Mattoon, IL, Hayden D. Carter and wife Sydney of Charleston, IL; seven grandchildren: Victoria, Hannah, Landon, Owen, Amelia, Braylee, and Charles; two brothers: Johnny Vasquez of Windsor, IL, Gary Elliott and wife September of Carthage, MO; and one sister, Rosa Davidson of Toledo, IL.

Darla worked in management in the food industry for many years in Mattoon, IL. During that time, she made lasting relationships with coworkers who became more like family. Darla, affectionately coined "Mama D," became mom to anyone who needed her. She enjoyed cooking large meals for her friends and family, classic 80s rock, and never turned down a good coin slot machine. Darla was a simple woman who enjoyed the things that matter most: people. Above all, family was the most important aspect of her life. Being a caring mother and doting grandmother was what brought Darla the greatest joy in life. She filled the room with her presence and laughter. She will be remembered for her feisty personality, being a true force to be reckoned with, and living life to the fullest.

