MATTOON — Darlene G. Riney, age 77 of Mattoon, IL passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, Il 61938. Pastor Scott Sims will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL to honor Darlene and her late husband John B. Riney.
Darlene was born June 19, 1943 in Mattoon, IL to the late William J. and Rethel J. (Hines) McLain. She married John B. Riney on March 9, 1968 in Ventura, CA; he preceded her in death April 14, 2013. She is survived by two sons: Jamie S. Riney and wife Mary of Chesapeake, VA, Joseph A. Riney of Mt. Pleasant, IA; one brother, Roger McLain and wife Marsha of Humboldt, IL; two sisters: Vesta "Susie" McLain of Charleston, IL, Barbara Helfrich of Hammond, IL; two grandchildren: Joseph Riney and Daphanie Riney of Garland, TX. She was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis McLain and one brother-in-law, Pat Helfrich.
Darlene was a former member of the Central Christian Church in Charleston, IL. Taking great pride in her role as a homemaker, she delighted in creating a warm and loving home that was full of joy and laughter. She was a nurturing mother who raised her two sons with a superior work ethic and encouraged them to reach their highest potential. Darlene leaves behind fond and heartwarming memories that will be forever cherished by her children and grandchildren.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.