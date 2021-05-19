MATTOON — Darlene G. Riney, age 77 of Mattoon, IL passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, Il 61938. Pastor Scott Sims will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL to honor Darlene and her late husband John B. Riney.

Darlene was born June 19, 1943 in Mattoon, IL to the late William J. and Rethel J. (Hines) McLain. She married John B. Riney on March 9, 1968 in Ventura, CA; he preceded her in death April 14, 2013. She is survived by two sons: Jamie S. Riney and wife Mary of Chesapeake, VA, Joseph A. Riney of Mt. Pleasant, IA; one brother, Roger McLain and wife Marsha of Humboldt, IL; two sisters: Vesta "Susie" McLain of Charleston, IL, Barbara Helfrich of Hammond, IL; two grandchildren: Joseph Riney and Daphanie Riney of Garland, TX. She was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis McLain and one brother-in-law, Pat Helfrich.