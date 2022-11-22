NEOGA — Darlene Louise Albin, 73 of Neoga, IL, passed away at 9:44 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the Heartland Senior Living Center in Neoga, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 25, 2022, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be two hours before services also in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery, Big Spring Twp. Shelby County, IL.