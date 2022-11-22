 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlene Louise Albin

NEOGA — Darlene Louise Albin, 73 of Neoga, IL, passed away at 9:44 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the Heartland Senior Living Center in Neoga, IL.

Memorials are suggested to Lincolnland Hospice of Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 25, 2022, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be two hours before services also in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery, Big Spring Twp. Shelby County, IL.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

