MATTOON - Darrell Max Gerdes, age 71, of Mattoon passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside services honoring his life will take place in the spring at Bethel Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Darrell was born on May 15, 1949 in Charleston the son of Oliver Bernard and Virginia (Chambers) Gerdes. He married Nancy Corbin and later married Nancy Watkins. Both preceded him in death. He married Ina Rexroad on April 1, 2007. She survives.

In addition to his wife, survivors include: sons James (Angela) Gerdes and Troy (Rebecca) Gerdes; grandchildren: Makayla Gerdes, Sierra Gerdes, Christopher Cody, Gilda Gerdes, Corbin Gerdes and Hazel Gerdes; sisters: Dorothy (Jim, deceased) Taylor, Donna (Jim) Nigg, Darla (Bob) Young and Debbie Gerdes; and sister-in-law, Betty Gerdes; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters; and one stepdaughter.