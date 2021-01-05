MATTOON - Darrell Max Gerdes, age 71, of Mattoon passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services honoring his life will take place in the spring at Bethel Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Darrell was born on May 15, 1949 in Charleston the son of Oliver Bernard and Virginia (Chambers) Gerdes. He married Nancy Corbin and later married Nancy Watkins. Both preceded him in death. He married Ina Rexroad on April 1, 2007. She survives.
In addition to his wife, survivors include: sons James (Angela) Gerdes and Troy (Rebecca) Gerdes; grandchildren: Makayla Gerdes, Sierra Gerdes, Christopher Cody, Gilda Gerdes, Corbin Gerdes and Hazel Gerdes; sisters: Dorothy (Jim, deceased) Taylor, Donna (Jim) Nigg, Darla (Bob) Young and Debbie Gerdes; and sister-in-law, Betty Gerdes; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters; and one stepdaughter.
Darrell served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He was Unit Commissioner for the Boy Scouts Troop #96. Darrell was a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints. He was also a member of the American Legion. Darrell will be remembered as a very compassionate person with a big heart. He had a wonderful sense of humor and never complained. Most of all, Darrell loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project or Toys for Tots. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.