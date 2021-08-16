MATTOON — Dartana Lynn (Baker) McClain, 63, of Mattoon, IL entered her heavenly home on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 2:22 P.M. surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Rev. Rickey Ferguson will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL.

Dartana was born on July 7, 1958, in Paxton, IL. She was a daughter of Virgil Fred and Berniece Ruth (Kunce) Baker. She married William Gale "Bill" McClain on August 23, 1980, in Effingham, IL.

Dartana is survived by her husband, Bill; three children: Kylan McClain of Mattoon, IL, Kavilan McClain and his wife Rachel of Sherman, IL and Knovelle McClain of Charleston, IL; two wonderful grandchildren: Emmet and Kennedy McClain both of Sherman, IL; her parents, Virgil and Berniece Baker of Mattoon, IL; her mother-in-law, Jean McClain of Cross Lanes, WV; four siblings: DeAnna Neely and her husband Paul of Greenville, SC, Dale Baker and his wife Jackie of Mt. Juliet, TN, Doraine Chapman and her husband Jim of Plainfield, IN and Deneille Trier and her husband Travis of Mattoon, IL and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, one brother, Dayne Mearl Baker, her father-in-law, Roy L. McClain, and a brother-in-law, Randy McClain and his wife Roberta.

Dartana was a 1976 graduate of Mattoon High School. She received her bachelor's degree in Missions from Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC and then went onto Marshall University School of Nursing in Huntington, WV where she received her nursing degree. She was a Registered Nurse for 30 plus years. Dartana worked in every specialty in the nursing field from, birthing babies to caring for the elderly.

Dartana's greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. She leaves behind a loving family and a wonderful legacy. Her smile lit up a room and her laugh was contagious. Dartana made everyone feel welcome and like one of her own. She was a wonderful mentor, confidant, wife, mother, sister, nurse, and friend. She went without so that others could have what they needed. The sacrifices Dartana made were the answers to the prayers of others. Dartana was a ray of hope to those around her. She will be missed terribly, but her family keeps hope in the knowledge that Dartana knew her Lord and Savior on a personal level.

She was sure in her salvation, and we know she is at rest and peace in the Father's Arms.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to William McClain for a college fund for he and Dartana's grandchildren.