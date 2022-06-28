Oct. 4, 1946 - June 27, 2022

Darwyn E. Nelson died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at age 75 in Greencastle, IN, from Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

He was born on October 4, 1946 in Mattoon, IL, to the late Albert Leo and Martha Alice Champion Nelson. He was married to Ila Rae Klay Nelson for nearly 32-years from December 28, 1968, until her death on November 29, 2000. He later married Janice Nelson.

Darwyn graduated from Mattoon High School and Murray State University. He completed his Master's Degree work at the University of Kansas. He earned two Silver Stars and one Purple Heart while serving in the Vietnam War for the United States Army. He recently retired as an associate professor from Vincennes University and before then he was employed with a variety of agriculture companies and institutions such as Farm Bureau and the Soybean Association.

Darwyn was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by Governor John Brown, Jr. He was named the Putnam County Friend of Extension in January 2022. He had also been the 2019 Putnam County Spirit of the Fair Award recipient. He is a past

Putnam County Fair Board President, 4-H Sheep Barn Superintendent, Harris Hall Coordinator and 4-H Council Member. Darwyn was a true believer in the FFA and was a devoted community member to South Putnam FFA members for over 40-years. He was recognized with the Indiana State FFA Distinguished Service Award in 2004. He had served as a Trustee for the South Putnam Community School Board and was a member of the Cloverdale United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Alice Champion Nelson; his wife, Janice; children: Karen Nelson Heavin (Anthony), Sandra Nelson Ferrand (Branden) and David Nelson (Christy); grandchildren: Colton Ferrand, Samantha Ferrand, Garrett Heavin and Brock Heavin; one great-grandchild, Dredyn Ferrand; siblings: Bonnie Paszkiewicz, Greg "Nic" Nelson (Kathy) and Bill Nelson (Connie); 11 nieces and

nephews; and Janice's daughters: Terri and Nicki.

Darwyn is preceded in death by his father, Albert Leo Nelson; his wife, Ila Rae Klay Nelson; parent-in-laws, Raymond and Ila Jones Klay; and brother-in-law, Larry Paskiewicz.

A memorial service for Darwyn will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Cloverdale United Methodist Church at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor BJ Siefert officiating. The services will be facilitated by Whitaker Funeral Home, Cloverdale. Memorials may be made to South Putnam FFA and the Cloverdale United Methodist Church.