CHARLESTON — David Alan Swickard, 88, of Rochester, IL, formerly of Charleston, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Villa Health Care East in Sherman, Illinois.

The service honoring his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 Fourth Street, Charleston. Private burial was in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard. Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at: hsckfh.com.

Dave was born February 14, 1933 in Charleston, the second son of John W. and Ruth (Harper) Swickard. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a life member of Paul McVey V.F.W. Post #1592. He started playing taps for deceased veterans' funerals beginning in high school, and continued until he retired.

He married Alice Jayne Morris, August 17, 1958 at Lawrenceville, Illinois. They were blessed with two children: Laura Worrall and husband Paul of Rochester, IL and Reverend Dr. Robert A. Swickard and wife Gina of Belleville, IL; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with another due in August. One brother, James H. Swickard and his wife Nancy, and two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Swickard and Shirley Swickard, also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, John Swickard, Jr. and Stephen S. Swickard.