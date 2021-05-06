CHARLESTON — David Alan Swickard, 88, of Rochester, IL, formerly of Charleston, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Villa Health Care East in Sherman, Illinois.
The service honoring his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 Fourth Street, Charleston. Private burial was in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard. Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at: hsckfh.com.
Dave was born February 14, 1933 in Charleston, the second son of John W. and Ruth (Harper) Swickard. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a life member of Paul McVey V.F.W. Post #1592. He started playing taps for deceased veterans' funerals beginning in high school, and continued until he retired.
He married Alice Jayne Morris, August 17, 1958 at Lawrenceville, Illinois. They were blessed with two children: Laura Worrall and husband Paul of Rochester, IL and Reverend Dr. Robert A. Swickard and wife Gina of Belleville, IL; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with another due in August. One brother, James H. Swickard and his wife Nancy, and two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Swickard and Shirley Swickard, also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, John Swickard, Jr. and Stephen S. Swickard.
Dave worked as a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer alongside his grandparents, Sam and Lenna Harper, parents, John and Ruth Swickard, and brother, Stephen Swickard, in the family business, Harper-Swickard Funeral Home for more than five decades. He served one term as Coles County Coroner. Dave was a 32nd Degree Mason with Charleston Masonic Lodge #35 A.F. & A.M. He was a member, Past President, and a Paul Harris Fellow of the Charleston Rotary Club. Dave provided his motor home and was chauffeur for the President of Rotary International, while he was touring Central Illinois. He was a member of the Coles County Barbershoppers and Wesley United Methodist Church Chancel Choir for many years. Dave was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church and currently a member of First United Methodist Church of Springfield.
Dave was honored to serve families during their times of grief, and was able to balance that responsibility with being active in the community, and being completely devoted to his family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.