David Alan Swickard
David Alan Swickard

David Alan Swickard

CHARLESTON — David Alan Swickard, 88, of Rochester, IL, formerly of Charleston, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Villa Health Care East in Sherman, Illinois.

Private burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. A public service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard. Condolences may be left at: hsckfh.com.

