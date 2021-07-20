CHARLESTON — David Allan Pooley, age 69 of Charleston, and formerly of Peotone, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in David's honor may be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, Illinois 61920.

David was born on February 23, 1952, in Kankakee, Illinois, a son of the late Harold and Mary (Morrison) Pooley.

David married Kelsey Hyland on June 3, 1995, and she survives, along with his children, Apryl Pooley of Lansing, Michigan, Ben Pooley and Maddy Pooley, both of Charleston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Pooley.

David was formerly an art instructor at Eastern Illinois University and the registrar for the Tarble Arts Center on the EIU Campus.

