ST. CHARLES, Missouri — David "Dave" Leslie Dawson, 78, formerly of Charleston, passed away March 30, 2021 surrounded by his family in St. Charles, MO. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Linda; children: Jennifer Dawson, Suzy (Jake) Olejniczak, and Jeff (Revonda) Dawson, and eight grandchildren. His siblings: Steve (Judy) Dawson, Fran (the late Jack) Gardiner, Ron (Marla) Dawson and Marty (Bob) Rennels also survive him. His parents, Les and Lois Dawson, preceded him in death.

Dave grew up on his parents' farm outside Charleston where he rose early to milk cows and with his brothers ran a hay baler crew. He liked reminding family that he even skipped his one-room country Doty School at nine years old to drive the Ford tractor in the field one late-planting year. After graduating with the Charleston High Class of 1960, he attended the University of Illinois.

Dave proudly served in the Air Force for over 12 years, flying F4C fighters in Vietnam as a Captain before becoming a T38 instructor pilot and later flying the C9 out of Scott Air Force Base near St. Louis. While serving in Vietnam, he was awarded 11 Air Medals and 3 Distinguished Flying Crosses. He also was a commercial airline pilot for many years.