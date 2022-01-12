David Dean Atteberry

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Reverend Dan Haifley will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Neoga Cemetery, Neoga, IL. The visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.