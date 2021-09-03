NEOGA — David Duane Hilligoss, 84, of Neoga, IL, passed away peacefully in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center in Mattoon, IL on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

David was born on June 11, 1937, in Moultrie County, the son of Robert Morris and Mary Alice (Crockett) Hilligoss. He was a 1957 graduate of Windsor High School and a veteran of the United States Army.

David and Patricia Louise Evans were united in holy matrimony, in Ash Grove Christian Church in Windsor on July 15, 1973, and were blessed with 47 years of marriage. David worked as a forklift operator at Caterpillar in Decatur for 33 years and enjoyed farming, on the family farm, in the Ash Grove area. He was a longtime member of the Ash Grove Christian Church where he proudly served as Deacon for many years.

He leaves behind siblings: Elizabeth Louise (Charles) Larsen of Denver, CO, Ronald Robert (Janet) Hilligoss of Decatur, Garold Gene (Joyce) Hilligoss of Cerro Gordo, Edward Earl Hilligoss of Indianapolis, IN, Lois Evelyn Harris of Gays, Floyd Foster Hilligoss of Windsor and Arnold Alvin (Susie) Hilligoss of Effingham; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife; brothers: Warren Wilson Hilligoss and Leonard Lyman Hilligoss; and sister, Ruth Ann Hurley.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor with Reverend Patrick Powers officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Cochran's Grove Cemetery with military honors performed by the Windsor American Legion Garrett-Baldridge Post 725. Memorials may be made to the Ash Grove Christian Church. The family request that everyone please wear a mask. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in David's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.