NEOGA — David Eugene Abel, 69, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 10:32 AM, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.
Memorials are suggested to the family where they will be distributed based on David's passions, c/o Todd Abel, 56 Circle Drive, Springfield, IL 62703.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Saturday March 13, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery of Neoga, Illinois.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.