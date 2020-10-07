 Skip to main content
David Harold Buggar
David Harold Buggar

GAYS — David Harold Buggar of rural Gays, IL passed away Monday October 5, 2020 in Urbana, IL. As per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.The Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL is in charge of arrangements. For full obituary or to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

