GAYS — David Harold Buggar of rural Gays, IL passed away Monday October 5, 2020 in Urbana, IL. As per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.The Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL is in charge of arrangements. For full obituary or to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.