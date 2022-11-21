Sept. 25, 1950 - Nov. 18, 2022

EDWARDS — The Craig family is missing the laugh of its best story teller today. David Lee Craig, went to his eternal reward November 18, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

His wife of 47 years, Rogene (Rennels) Craig survives as does his son, Chad Craig, of Shepherdsville, KY. Callie Jo, his tabby companion of recent years, will miss him dearly. He also boasted, about his lively grandpup, Frankie.

Dave was a graduate of Charleston High School and Lakeland College. His retail career spanned 50 years from a record store where he was sole proprietor, to PepsiCo, K's Merchandise and Lowes, from which he retired in 2015. He and Rogene raised their son in Qunicy, IL, but always remained connected with friends from Coles and Cumberland counties as well as their family farms. For the last seven years, they were residents of Edwards, IL. Where most of their retirement was spent meeting wonderful neighbors and exceptional healthcare workers.

Dave was a scout leader Troop 136 in Quincy. He served as usher, greeter and altar guild in St. James Lutheran Church. He enjoyed working with his hands, traveling with his bride, watching John Wayne movies, and spinning a good yarn. His laugh was unmistakable and contagious. No more gentle, genuine, endearing soul has ever lived.

Preceding Dave in death are his father, Oscar "Junior" Craig; mother, Luanna Craig; and brother, Gary Craig (sister-in-law, Judy, survives). His brother, Mike (Carol, deceased) Craig of New Haven, CT, remains to mourn. Other survivors include nephews: Geoff Craig (Danielle) of New York; and Jared Craig (Jenny) of Philadelphia, PA; Nephew David Craig (Toni) of Charleston, IL. Niece, Becky Gutierrez (Juan) of Charleston; nephew, Darrell Rennels (Holly) of Charleston, IL; and niece, Andrea Rennels of St. Charles, MO. Great-nieces and nephews: Kyler Rennels Lensink (Zachary), Brayden Rennels, Kendall Winnett, Koltin Winnett, Noah Craig, Willow Craig, Rana Craig and Zachary Craig, will miss his wisdom and humor.

Visitation for Dave will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL. Adams will also host the funeral service Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Bell's Cemetery in Diona, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or St. James Lutheran Church and School in Quincy, IL, or Unity Pointe Hospice Foundation, Peoria, IL.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for her family.