David Lee Sanders

MATTOON — David Lee Sanders, age 70, of Mattoon, passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home.

There will be no public services. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

David was born on August 5, 1951, in Mattoon the son of Thomas E. Sanders and Evelyn E. Hall. He married Pamela Webb in 1971.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela of Mattoon, IL; son, Joshua Sanders of Champaign, IL; and sister, Kara (James) Butler of Farmer City, IL.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael T. Sanders.

David retired from RR Donnelley in 2011. He enjoyed playing golf in his free time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.

