MATTOON — David Loran Smyser, age 89, of Mattoon, passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home. Military Rites will take place at 4:15 p.m.

David was born on June 3, 1932, in a small farmhouse south of Martinsville, IL, the son of Mike and Ruby (Bowen) Smyser. He married Marilyn Roberts on September 4, 1954. She survives.

Other survivors include his daughters: Diana Smyser (Shane Perry) of Neoga, IL, and Debra (Don) Hilligoss of Waco, TX; grandchildren: Celena (Derrick) Sims of Heyworth, IL, Clinton (Rachel) Hilligoss of Waco, TX, Daniel (Emily) Hilligoss of Missouri, Ciara (Justin) Hooker of Gays, IL, and Jesse Smyser of Mattoon, IL; ten great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Mike (Roma) Smyser of Mattoon, IL, Erma Franklin of Charleston, IL, Marie Haskell of Allentown, PA, Wanda Helm of Neoga, IL, Wilma Hancock of Mattoon, IL, Gerald Smyser of Mattoon, IL, and Bob (Sue) Smyser of Toledo, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy Struc; brother-in-law and best friend, Steve Struc; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou (Dick) Fosbender; and great-grandson, Tyson Mendoza-Hooker.

David was the oldest of ten children. David served honorably in the US Air Force in the 1950's, in the 803rd Air Police. He jokingly considered himself "God's Greatest Gift," but his family would completely agree with him. His family was most important to him, and David was devoted to his wife and loved his grandbabies. He was charming and funny, enjoyed playing golf and cards, and will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Mattoon V.F.W. Post 4325 and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.