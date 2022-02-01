URBANA — David Paul Augustine, 44, of Ashmore, was called home by the Good Lord at 6:16 AM on Friday January 28, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday February 4, 2022, at Adams Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter and left at the visitation-service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

David was born on February 17, 1977, in Santa Clara, CA, the son of Dave and Cathy Augustine. He lived in the Bay Area until moving to Charleston, IL, in 2003. He worked for many years in CA in the home construction industry as a carpenter, framer, and spent the majority of his years in Illinois at different factory jobs with the majority of them at Masterbrand Cabinets in Arthur, where he was currently employed.

He is survived by his father, Dave Augustine and wife Kathy of Reno, NV; his mother, Cathy Veach and husband Ron of Charleston; and his longtime partner, Lisa Sparks of Ashmore. His brother, Kevin Augustine, wife Payton and children: Carson and Emelia of Charleston; brother, Kyle Veach, wife Heather and children: Adriana and Bryant of Mattoon. Daughters: Emily and husband Jordan Hall and grandson, Rowan Lee Hall; and Haley Sparks and partner Liz McPherson of Charleston. His grandmother, Catherine Camara of Lodi, CA; grandmother, Judy Veach of Charleston and grandfather, Ron Veach Sr. of Charleston; mother-in-law, Merle and Peggy Pankey Floyd of Charleston; his two beloved dogs: Rock and Ava; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Isabella Augustine; his sister, Denise Augustine; grandfather, Thomas P. Camara; grandparents, Max and Ruby Augustine; and cousin, Tiffany St. John.

David was a fun-loving person, who always lived life to the fullest. He was an avid moto-cross rider as a young man, and even tried drag racing one summer where he secured a Top 10 finish in the Sportsman class. As a young man he cherished his many good times, family functions and vacations spent with his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed working in his yard, growing his garden, and tinkering in the garage on many different home projects. He was the type of person to always lend a hand, especially if it involved cooking on the grill. No one who ever met David didn't walk away without a funny story or anecdote, as he always made people at ease. The time that he didn't spend working with his hands was the time he relaxed, and that was most likely time spent watching movies, as a bigger movie buff you'd have a hard time finding. David will be missed by many, our thoughts are always with you, your place no one can fill, in life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for his family.