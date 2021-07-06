CHARLESTON — David Truesdale, 76, of Charleston, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family.

David was born January 15, 1945 at Belfast, Northern Ireland, son of David and Rosena (Mann) Truesdale. He married Janet Barbara Ringer, July 4, 1970, she survives. Other survivors include their children, Erin Gillespie and husband Matt and Jim Truesdale and wife Teresa, all of Charleston, grandchildren, Madisson Gillespie, Jacob Gillespie, and Lily Truesdale, and one sister, Nancy Young of Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Pat Wardle and Mary Davidson, and father-in-law, James Ringer.

David worked for Westinghouse, Trailmobile, Rex n' Don, 1st Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust, CHS, and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. David enjoyed tinkering on cars and liked to build things. Most of all, he treasured time he was able to spend with his family.

A private family service will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to SBL Lincolnland Hospice or Coles County Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.