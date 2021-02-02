GREENCASTLE, Pennsylvania — Dean N. Coleman, 93, of Greencastle, PA, and formally from Mattoon, IL, passed away at home on Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was born November 4, 1927 and was the son of the late L. Merle and Maureen Coleman of Mattoon, IL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorthe (Hansen) Coleman and his sister, Shirley Burnett. He is survived by two sons: Steven and wife Marsha of Greencastle, PA and Craig Coleman of Wildwood GA: seven grandchildren: Scott (Jennifer) Coleman, Sean Coleman, Joseph (Kendra) Coleman, Lilly Coleman, Oscar Coleman, William Coleman, John Luke Coleman; and five great grandchildren.

Dean graduated from Mattoon High School, class of 1944 and from Bradley University, class of 1948. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp during the Korean War. He worked for AJ Walker Construction Co. for most of his career in a variety of management roles.

Dean was an avid Mattoon Green Wave sports fan and could be found most Friday nights cheering on the teams. He enjoyed travelling to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events and spending time with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors while fishing, hunting and gardening.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.