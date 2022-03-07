MORRIS — Dean Reed, Age 82, of Morris, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Dean was born on July 18, 1939 to Charles and Goldie Reed. He married Sandra Paul on August 8, 1959. They had two sons, James and Jeffrey.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Reed and Goldie (Johnson) Reed; his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra (Paul) Reed; brothers: Charles (Jane) Reed, Robert Reed, Ray Reed and James Reed; and sisters: Dorothy Reed, Elnora (Delmar) Terrell, Lucille (Robert) Carson, Hazel (Clifford) Bishop, Catherine (Emmett) Carty and Wanda (Leroy) McKinzie.

He is survived by his sons: James (Dawn) Reed, and Jeffrey (Melissa) Reed; grandchildren: Bekki Lowe, Krissi (Caleb) Otten, Jennifer Sorensen, Thomas Barra, Dale, Rachael (Matt) Sorensen; and great-grandchildren: Ian Embry, Jackson Lowe, Lillie Lowe, Skylare Sorensen, Robert Sorensen, Jaden Rieke, Gwendolyn Lowe, Tyler Barra, Bentley Sorensen and Jason Barra.

Dean retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company in May of 1996 after 30 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and watching sports.

Visitation for Dean will be Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive) in Morris. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 Noon on Friday March 11, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sample Cemetery.

For more information please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.