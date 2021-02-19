Deb Beever

ASHMORE — On Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the age of 62 amid Deb's battle with cancer, the Lord called her home. Debra was born on October 18, 1958 to Charles Robert and Janet Rae (Lee) Wettschurack in Lafayette IN. Deb is a 1977 graduate of McCutcheon High School in Lafayette, IN. She married her "not so romantic" high school sweetheart Robert (Bob) Earl Beever on February 5, 1977 in Dayton, IN. Her love for family first expanded after giving life to her two sons, Shane and Brandon. With many years of threatening to take that life back away from the boys, they proceeded to bless her with 6 beautiful grandchildren, all girls. The love for her family continued to expand as some of the grandchildren have married and have gotten engaged.
She worked for Jerry Myerscough for over 35 years, starting as a waitress at Jerry's Pizza in Charleston, IL and retired as office manager for Myerscough Payroll, Inc. Deb is a member of the Charleston First Church of God and a past member of the ESA Sorority (Epsilon-Sigma-Alpha) of Charleston and The Charleston Jayceettes. Over the years, Deb has volunteered for many activities; the Coalition for People in Need, The Soup Stop, Charleston Music Boosters, as well as her church by teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and wherever else she may be needed. She has been on several mission trips including to Haiti, Thailand, Nicaragua, and Show Low, AZ. While visiting Israel, she was baptized in the Jordan River. Along all her adventures she made lifelong friends.
Deb enjoyed gardening and sharing the abundance of her garden with family and friends, watching her birds, reading the Bible, and camping with her family; always looking forward to their annual camping trip at Lithia Springs. Her greatest joy has always been spending time with her family and watching all her granddaughters' many activities. As Deb is saying "hello" to new and old faces that have gone before her, she would not say "good-bye" to those left behind but would constantly say "see you later." What may seem like a long time here, will be but a blink of her eyes before she sees her husband, Bob, of 44 years, her sons Shane Beever and his wife Rachel of Charleston, IL and Brandon Beever and his wife Stacy of Ashmore, IL; six granddaughters, Hope Sweeney and her husband Dakota, Faith and Patience Beever all of Charleston, IL. Lilian, Elsie, and Caraline Beever all of Ashmore, IL. Deb's mother, Janet Wettschurack of Lafayette, IN, her sister, Dianne Bell and her husband Scott of Lafayette, IN, and her brother, Bret Wettschurack and his wife Lisa of Cutler, IN, along with numerous nieces, nephews and all the other lives she has touched and seeds she has planted.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Charleston First Church of God, 1225 Montgomery Drive, Charleston, IL. Rev. Vance Oliver will officiate. Burial will be in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Edwards Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Monday.
Memorials may be made to the Charleston First Church of God or Coalition for People in Need, PO Box 766, Charleston, IL.
