Deb Beever

Deb enjoyed gardening and sharing the abundance of her garden with family and friends, watching her birds, reading the Bible, and camping with her family; always looking forward to their annual camping trip at Lithia Springs. Her greatest joy has always been spending time with her family and watching all her granddaughters' many activities. As Deb is saying "hello" to new and old faces that have gone before her, she would not say "good-bye" to those left behind but would constantly say "see you later." What may seem like a long time here, will be but a blink of her eyes before she sees her husband, Bob, of 44 years, her sons Shane Beever and his wife Rachel of Charleston, IL and Brandon Beever and his wife Stacy of Ashmore, IL; six granddaughters, Hope Sweeney and her husband Dakota, Faith and Patience Beever all of Charleston, IL. Lilian, Elsie, and Caraline Beever all of Ashmore, IL. Deb's mother, Janet Wettschurack of Lafayette, IN, her sister, Dianne Bell and her husband Scott of Lafayette, IN, and her brother, Bret Wettschurack and his wife Lisa of Cutler, IN, along with numerous nieces, nephews and all the other lives she has touched and seeds she has planted.