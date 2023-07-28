March 28, 1950 - April 13, 2023
EUGENE, Oregon — Mary Deborah Cecilia Poorman Whitworth passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023, at her home in Eugene, OR.
She is survived by Ernie; sons: Jesse (Raven) of Eugene, OR, and Thomas (Kate) of Chicago, IL; and brother, Greg of Bartlesville, OK.
Debbie was born March 28, 1950, to Bill and Mary Ellen Poorman of Mattoon, IL. She graduated from Mattoon High School Class of 1968 and St. Mary of the Woods College. She had a rewarding career in social work helping survivors of domestic abuse. She later retired to Eugene Oregon where she continued to advocate for the underserved and vulnerable. As a west coast retiree, Debbie enjoyed visiting the Oregon coast, actively participating in the lives of grandkids Satysha and Ayeden, and tending her garden year round. She loved to visit friends and family "back home" in the Midwest, especially grandkids Lane, William, and Patrick.
A celebration of the beautiful patchwork garden of Debbie's life will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Friends and Co. on the square in Charleston, IL, at 3:00 p.m.
