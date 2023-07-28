Debbie was born March 28, 1950, to Bill and Mary Ellen Poorman of Mattoon, IL. She graduated from Mattoon High School Class of 1968 and St. Mary of the Woods College. She had a rewarding career in social work helping survivors of domestic abuse. She later retired to Eugene Oregon where she continued to advocate for the underserved and vulnerable. As a west coast retiree, Debbie enjoyed visiting the Oregon coast, actively participating in the lives of grandkids Satysha and Ayeden, and tending her garden year round. She loved to visit friends and family "back home" in the Midwest, especially grandkids Lane, William, and Patrick.