ARTHUR — Debora "Deb" "Debbie" Ellen (Dearnbarger) Holt of Arthur went home to be with the Lord at Arcola Health Care Facility at 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Visitation, open to the public, will be at Shrader Funeral Home in Arcola from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 and a private funeral will follow. She will be interred at Arcola Cemetery.

Deb was born on August 8, 1951 to Lloyd "Buck" and Alfrieda Dearnbarger, Deb graduated from Arthur High School in 1970 then attended Lake Land College. Though over the years she worked as a nurse's aide, Teacher's Aide, kitchen staff, and quality control (among other positions) her two biggest passions were always her family and her faith.

Deb devoted herself to caring for others. A skilled seamstress and cook, she often took on the responsibilities of mending clothing, preparing meals, and praying with those in need. In the last years of her life she took great joy in creating quilts and baby blankets for her grandchildren and anyone else who asked.

She also spent many years serving the East Side Church of the Nazarene, Mattoon, IL on their Missions Board coordinating prayers and correspondence with the missionaries the church sponsored and supported. This opportunity enabled her to get to know people from around the world and experience their cultures.

The rest of her time was spent enjoying watching her sons succeed in school and Boy Scouts, three achieving the honor of Eagle Scout, gardening, mysteries, and laughing with her grandchildren.

Deb has been reunited in Heaven to her father "Buck" and a son Thomas "Tommy" Holt. She is survived by her husband Edwin "Ed" Lewis Holt of Arthur; mother Alfrieda Dearnbarger of Sullivan; sons: Edwin "Eddie" Allen (Elise) Holt of Springfield, Brian (Susie) Holt of Chesterville, James Holt of Charleston; brother Dennis Dearnbarger of Sullivan; sister Millie (Harvey) (Dearnbarger) Saxon of Rantoul; and twelve grandchildren.

