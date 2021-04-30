MATTOON — Deborah "Debbie" A. Cunningham, age 65 of Mattoon, IL passed away April 22, 2021 at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

No Services are scheduled at this time. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of arrangements.

Debbie was born October 31, 1955 to the late Raymond John and Hazel Juanita (Wilson) Zajic. She is survived by one son, Dale Longshore of Council Bluffs, IA; one brother, Michael A Zajic and wife Cathleen of Omaha, NE; two sisters: Patricia A. Jenkins of Mattoon, IL and Victoria A. Knight of Pahrump, NV; three grandchildren: Jeffry McDaniel, Grant Longshore and Ryan Longshore.

Debbie enjoyed adult coloring books, playing dominoes, and board games. She especially loved time spent with her family and taking long drives with her sister Patricia while reminiscing about the times gone by. Finding peace in her life, Deborah had a pleasant disposition and was always content.

