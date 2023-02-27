June 23,1971- Feb. 24, 2023
MATTOON — Deborah Dianne Leggett (Lindsey) age 51, of Mattoon, passed away at 5:47 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Private services will take place at a later date.
Debbie was born on June 23,1971, the daughter of Albert Eugene and Elizabeth (McGuire) Lindsey. She married Colin Leggett on August, 19, 1999, in Mattoon IL. He survives.
Other survivors include her daughter, Aubrey Cheyenne Leggett, of Mattoon IL; step-son, Kyle Morrissey, of Toronto, Canada; mother, Elizabeth Lindsey of Mattoon, IL. Brother, Dan (Cynthia) Lindsey of Arthur IL. One nephew, two nieces, and two great-nieces.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father.
Debbie was a member of Marshall Avenue Christian church.
