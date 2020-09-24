 Skip to main content
Deborah K. Kersey
Deborah K. Kersey

MATTOON — Deborah K. Kersey, age 64, of Mattoon passed away at 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home, 1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938. The family requests casual attire.

For full obituary or to express online condolences, please visit www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.

