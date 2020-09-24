× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Deborah K. Kersey, age 64, of Mattoon passed away at 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home, 1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938. The family requests casual attire.

For full obituary or to express online condolences, please visit www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.