Delores J. Cobb

July 10, 1931 - April 3, 2022

MATTOON — Delores Juanita Cobb, age 90, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Delores was born on July 10, 1931, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Avon and Amanda (Moutray) Edwards. She married Jack E. Cobb on April 29, 1950. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2004. Together, Delores and Jack were blessed with three sons: Michael (Debra) Cobb of Littleton, CO, Jack (Tammy) Cobb of Charleston, IL, and Ronald (Patti) Cobb of Augusta, ME.

Delores is survived by two brothers: Charles Edwards and David Edwards; three sisters: Mary (Don) Cordes, Barbara (David) Bosley, and Linda (Gerald) Raymer; and eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Delores was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Cobb; sisters: Norma Walsh and Geneva Cobb; and brother, Dale Edwards.

Delores was a longtime employee of Anamet Electrical, Inc. and the Mattoon Country Club. She had a big heart and loved helping others. Delores was loved by many, especially her family. She will be greatly missed.

A special thanks to the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home employees for their kindness and support.