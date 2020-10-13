Deloris Cooper

Deloris was born August 2, 1930 at Charleston, daughter of Albert T. and Minerva (Conley) Cooper. She is survived by three children: Dana L. Miller of Concord, NH, Ted Miller and wife Wendy of Mattoon, and Tammy D. Miller-Craig and husband Tony of Charleston. Two grandchildren: Zachary Miller and wife Heather and Zane Miller; and two great-grandchildren: Emely and Josalynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter: Kelly J. Miller-Comboni, brother: Max Cooper, and an infant brother.