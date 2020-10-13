Deloris Cooper

 Skip to main content
CHARLESTON - Deloris June Cooper, 90, of Charleston, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Charleston Rehabilitation and Care Center.

Deloris was born August 2, 1930 at Charleston, daughter of Albert T. and Minerva (Conley) Cooper. She is survived by three children: Dana L. Miller of Concord, NH, Ted Miller and wife Wendy of Mattoon, and Tammy D. Miller-Craig and husband Tony of Charleston. Two grandchildren: Zachary Miller and wife Heather and Zane Miller; and two great-grandchildren: Emely and Josalynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter: Kelly J. Miller-Comboni, brother: Max Cooper, and an infant brother.

Deloris was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She retired as a Qualified Mental Health Professional from Hilltop. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter.

No service is planned. Arrangements: Caudill-King.

