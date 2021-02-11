CHARLESTON — Denise Lynn McCammon, age 64, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The Funeral Service will follow at noon on Tuesday with burial in Cherry Point Cemetery, Chrisman, Illinois. It is requested that memorials be made to the American Heart Association or to a local food pantry and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Denise was born May 6, 1956 in Paris, Illinois, the daughter of L.B. and Agnes (Stoltz) Kindred. She married David McCammon on May 11, 1974 in Charleston and he survives. Also surviving is her daughter, Nichole "Nicky" McCammon and boyfriend, Josh Cassiday of Ashmore, IL; three brothers and their families: Dean Kindred (Phyllis) of Great Falls, MT, Charles "Chuck" Kindred (Ruby) of Chrisman, IL and Douglas "Doug" Kindred, Sr. (Mary) of Hume, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother and his wife, Richard "Dick" Kindred (Ruth Ann).

Denise had been employed with the former Grimes Dodge dealership in Charleston and was currently employed with J.J. Collins.

