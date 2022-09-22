July 29, 1947 - Sept. 20, 2022

COOKS MILLS — Dennis Alan Ernst, age 75, of Cooks Mills, passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Family Worship Center, 5475 Lerna Road, Mattoon, IL 61938 with Pastor Brad Brown and Pastor Brandon Wright officiating. Military Rites will immediately follow. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Family Worship Center. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Dennis was born on July 29, 1947 in Pana, IL, the son of Virgil and Marjorie (Workman) Ernst. He married Deborah Edgecombe on May 4, 1968.

Survivors include his loving wife, Debbie Ernst of Cooks Mills, IL; two children: son, Todd (Angela) Ernst of rural Sullivan and daughter, Wendy (Chuck) Fuqua of Mattoon; four grandchildren: Colin Ernst, Hayley "his little monster" Gagliardo, Cody Ashworth, and Austin Ashworth; three great-grandchildren: Hazel, Reese, and Annabelle; and many nieces, nephews, and greats.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patsy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene (Oliver) and Vicky (Buella) Edgecombe; and brother-in-law, Larry Edgecombe.

Dennis was a true serviceman, serving 39 years in the Armed Forces, two years in the Infantry in Vietnam and 15 months in Afghanistan, Operation Enduring Freedom. He retired April 1, 2007 as a Master Sergeant.

Dennis retired from Consolidated Communications with 30 years of service. Dennis was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and an active member of the Family Worship Center. He was an extremely proud Veteran of his country and his family. Dennis was a member of the Black Tigers who would perform Memorial Ceremonies frequently throughout the year; he also served as the color guard for the VFW and the American Legion.

Dennis also worked part time at Schilling Funeral Home, Highland Express Military Van, and he drove buses for Mattoon and Sullivan School Districts. He was the owner operator of Trikes by Dennis. Dennis was a people lover; he never met a stranger; they were just people he hadn't met yet. Dennis loved kids so much he always carried $2 bills and handed them out to children or kids on the school buses, often finding out it was a special occasion for them. This was a tradition his grandpa started with his grandchildren at Christmas that he carried on for many years.

Dennis loved his friends, playing cards, dogs, bonding with Veterans, his grandkids, trikes, Westerns, anything military and occasionally hitting the slots. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Family Worship Center, the Black Tigers or VFW. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.