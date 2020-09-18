Dennis Brian Epperson

Dennis was formerly employed with Stevens Industries, was a pressman for Petty's Printing, and later as a lead pressman at R. R. Donnelley and Sons in Mattoon before his health no longer permitted him to work. Dennis had a multitude of interests. He loved anything he could fly or drive remotely, from cars, to planes, to drones, he relished the thrill of operating radio controlled devices. Classic cars and motorcycles also peaked his interest, therefore he always attended area car shows when possible. He enjoyed a lazy day of fishing at his favorite fishing spot or laying in his favorite recliner watching an episode of the Andy Griffith Show, with perhaps his beloved basset hound Buster or Otis at his side. Dennis had a beautiful and recognizable voice and was always up for some jamming and singing some Classic Rock n Roll with his musician friends which usually included his brother Greg.