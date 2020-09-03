MATTOON — Dennis "Denny" Clarence Gross of 79 years, left this life September 1, 2020, with the comfort of his daughter. Denny was born on December 30, 1940 in Bartelso, Illinois to Clarence "Buck" and Ruth Gross. He received his bachelors and master's degrees in Education and Accounting from Southern Illinois University. While teaching in the Business department at Eastern Illinois University he met his wife, Laris Stalker Gross. They married in 1968 and started their family in Charleston, Illinois. Denny worked for the CPA Society and then started his own business through Management Recruiters where he worked until he retired. The family settled in Park Ridge, IL in 1979. Denny was actively involved in the Washington School Playmakers, Boy Scout Troop 50, and Camp Napowan in Wild Rose, Wisconsin.