Dennis E. Ohnesorge

TOLEDO — Dennis E. "Ohney" Ohnesorge, 65, of Toledo, IL, passed away at 11:43 a.m. on January 13, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, IL, is assisting the family.

Dennis was born on March 11, 1956, in Decatur, IL. to Emery and Lenora (Rahn) Ohnesorge. He married Debra McDade on April 30, 1982. Survivors include his loving wife and children: Shanna (Chris) Kessler of Strasburg, IL, Amy (Shawn) Elam of Chillicothe, OH, Benjamin Ohnesorge of Troy, IL, and Mindy Stewart of Sullivan, IL. He was affectionately known as Grandpa-Rocky to all fourteen of his grandchildren: Tyson, Seaver, Gracie, Walter, Jordyn, Madyson, Kasey, Shanna, Landon, Kylie, Destiny, Brooklyn, Benjamin, and Garrick. Dennis; also has four great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Jimmy) Adams; sister-in-law, Marylou Ohnesorge and his beloved fur baby Rocky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Emery Lynn Ohnesorge; and two grandchildren.

Dennis worked for 35-years at Vesuvius in Charleston, IL. Dennis was a hard working and devoted husband, father, and grandpa. In his early years, he played slow pitch softball. He also enjoyed hunting, archery, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was known for never meeting a stranger, always telling jokes and being a prankster, who's biggest joy was making people laugh. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.